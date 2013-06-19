An Elegant Glass Lamp That Resembles An Oversized Pill

Mattias Stenberg, founder of Studio Vision Architecture & Design , has worked with Scando brands such as Offecct and Maze on sturdy furniture pieces, including desks and portable seating. But it was his delicate mastery of glass that impressed Design House Stockholm (DHS) CEO Anders Färdig at the city’s design fair in February and led the company to produce Stenberg’s Demi Lamp .

Demi Lamp’s beauty comes, in large part, from its super simple three-part construction. Two halves of mouthblown glass are united in the center by an LED ring, which is housed in a slim aluminum loop. A short columnar neck extends down from a slight dimple in the top dome, which gives the fixture a reflective effect when the light’s switched on and a touch of visual intrigue against the otherwise perfectly smooth, pill-like form.





The lamp comes in large and small versions and in various combinations of green, white, and clear components. For pricing and a list of U.S. stockists, click here.

(h/t BLTD)JK