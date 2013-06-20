SLIDESHOW – Global Growth

Designed for the next generation of traveler, Aloft Hotels brings authentic, urban-inspired design, forward-thinking technology and a vibrant social scene to unexpected places. Aloft is “Different. By Design.”

Aloft Hotels underwent the fastest global launch of a hotel brand to date and continues to expand into key urban and emerging markets. With more than 75 hotels in 13 countries, Aloft has changed the hotel landscape from Baltimore to Beijing to Bogota to Brussels – and everywhere in between. In 2013 the brand will expand over four continents and 14 countries offering “Different. By Design.” destinations for the global traveler all around the world.CDS