SLIDESHOW – Designed for Next Gen Travelers

Designed for the next generation of traveler, Aloft Hotels brings authentic, urban-inspired design, forward-thinking technology and a vibrant social scene to unexpected places. Aloft is “Different. By Design.”

Aloft Hotels is designed for individuals with a “Gen-Y mindset.” This next gen traveler is an early adopter of anything from the newest iPad to the newest photo app. They want to stay connected on the road – they toyed with MySpace, migrated to Facebook, embraced Twitter and Instagram and are now on to testing out the next big thing. Aloft embraces the lens of this savvy traveler when thinking about design, tech amenities, music programming, and more.CDS