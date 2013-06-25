From Google Ventures, The 6 Ingredients You Need To Run A Design Sprint

[Editor’s note: This is the second post in a seven-part guide on how to conduct your own Google Ventures’ five-day design sprint. Read the first part, on why you should conduct a sprint, here. See more at Google Ventures’s site, Design Staff].

advertisement

At the Google Ventures Design Studio, we have a five-day process for taking a product or feature from design through prototyping and testing. We call it a product design sprint. This is the second in a series of seven posts on running your own design sprint. Now that you know what design sprints are good for, you’ll need a few important ingredients to make yours successful. Start with a big, important problem; pitch it to your team; and schedule a user study before you even start. Get the right people and the right supplies in a room and you’re on your way to a successful design sprint.

1. Pick a big fight The first thing you need is an important design problem, and if you work at a startup, chances are good you probably have one lying around the office. Maybe more than one. It might be something big, like defining your product for the first time, or a big redesign or new feature. Or it might be something detailed, like improving conversion on a single user action. It just has to be really important to the company, and it has to be something you’re struggling to start or to make progress on–otherwise it can be difficult to get the other people you’ll need involved. As long as it’s an important problem, it’s perfect for a design sprint. It’s OK if you don’t feel ready to start on it yet. No matter how overwhelming or ambiguous, you’ll be able to cut a big swath through the jungle of possible solutions.

advertisement

2. Get the right people The ideal sprint team is between four and eight people, but you can get by with more or fewer than that. Just make sure you have at least one: • Designer: If your startup doesn’t have a designer yet, try to bring in a ringer. • CEO: At a small startup, the CEO is the key decision-maker and needs to participate in order to get an actionable solution out of the sprint. At a bigger company, you’ll still need buy-in and it’s best to include the CEO, but if they can’t be there the whole time, you can bring them in at key decision-making moments. • Product manager: The PM (or whoever is filling this role) will likely need to implement the solution that comes out of the sprint.

advertisement

• User expert: The person on the team who has the most direct contact with customers often has great input, and can be the lead on user testing. It’s also great to include:

• Engineer

• Marketer

• Anybody else who’s interested 3. Schedule the user study before you have anything to test Once you know when you’re going to do the sprint, recruit users and schedule the user studies for the last day of the sprint. This is a bit terrifying: you haven’t even started to talk about the problem, let alone design solutions, and people–outsiders!–are going to come in and need to be shown something. This hard deadline, even though it’s artificial, will help you move faster and make tough decisions to focus your work throughout the sprint.

advertisement

4. Find a facilitator Pick someone to be the facilitator of the sprint. The facilitator is going to be responsible for managing the sprint and moving things along. They need to be confident leading a meeting, including synthesizing discussions and telling people it’s time to stop talking. They also need to be comfortable with not getting to participate as much in the actual design work, because facilitating is a lot of work. Since you’re the one reading this, you may be a good candidate–but it’s always easiest if the facilitator is an outsider. See if you can get a friend from another company to help out. 5. Put it on the calendar Clear everybody’s schedule for five consecutive days. It’s also very important to have a dedicated room for the duration of the sprint, usually a conference room with lots of whiteboards. Much of the magic in design sprints comes from the sense of urgency. By their very nature, startups always feel time-constrained; the short, focused time of the sprint adds another constraint. 6. Gather the ingredients

advertisement