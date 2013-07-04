The Joy Of Seasonal Explosives, By Peter Schjeldahl, Pyromaniac

In honor of Independence Day, we who play with matches at Co.Design turned to independent thinker–and the ultimate fan of fireworks–Peter Schjeldahl, whose essay on the same from 1988, a far more analog era, is one of our all-time favorites. Here, the annual host of one of the most spectacular firework gatherings in America, at his home in upstate New York, writes on why the bottle rocket “may be the world’s single most satisfactory manufactured object” and how important it is to pretend you’re setting things on fire for the entertainment of children. Happy July 4th! –The Editors

It is the Fourth of July weekend as I write, art is elsewhere, and what I really love now is to set off fireworks. I’m talking backyard pyrotechnics with the traditional, bottom-of-the-line ordnance–cheap little gunpowder devices that blow up, zoom skyward, and/or emit colored fire–that is an everlasting miracle of human invention.





Thank you, ancient China, for the firecracker, upon which no improvements are anticipated or desired. Thank you especially for what we call in our vernacular the “bottle rocket,” maybe the world’s single most satisfactory manufactured object.

A contemporary bottle rocket (“Air Travel” brand, made in Kwang-tung) is a 2-inch-long cylinder of paper-wrapped propellant and explosive attached to a splinter-thin, nearly foot-long, red-dyed stick. Stand it upright, ideally in a beer bottle, and ignite. Fsss. Swish, trailing sparks and smoke. A hundred or so feet up, a flash followed by a crisp bang. Then, if it’s daylight (who can wait for sunset?), you see the bare red stick drifting down.

I know fireworks can hurt people, but so can a lot of other benignly intended things in an accident-prone world. I know they are illegal in New York State, but I assume law enforcers must be embarrassed to deny us simple, time-honored pleasures. Out of respect for the enforcers’ feelings, I ignore this law.

Acquiring firecrackers may be dicey, entailing a Third World-ish sojourn. It has led me at length, two years in a row, to smiling Chinese women in doorways—smiling, perhaps, because I am no kind of haggler. Even at sucker rates, however, bottle rockets should come to little above a nickel a pop.





You can get more potent items, too, and I do: rockets that scream, rockets that make semiprofessional-type fire flowers in the air, all manner of blazing gizmos that jump and spin, fireball-spitting (thup, thup, thup) Roman candles. The trouble with the more rare and expensive things is that you get too precious about expending them, making sure everyone is looking and so on. The optimum spirit of banging away is lost.