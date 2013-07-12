A Gadget Designed To Make Assembly Workers Dance

“A laborer over the course of an 8-hour day can sustain an average output of 75 watts.”

That fascinating quote is from Marks’ Standard Handbook for Mechanical Engineers. Something of a bible to mechanical engineers, it’s easy to interpret that line morbidly. After all, we live in an era in which most of our gadgets are made on assembly lines, where human beings are treated like nothing more than crude batteries made of flesh and bone.

But as anyone who has ever seen purple filaments lick their hand when touching a plasma globe knows, the generation of electricity can be a beautiful thing–a strange, hypnotic dance with a rhythm all its own. Why can’t this same thing be true for the electricity generated by humans working an assembly line?





That’s the idea behind 75 Watt, a new project by London-based studio Cohen Van Balen. It’s like a plasma globe dropped over Foxconn.

Cohen Van Balen is made up of Tuur Van Balen and Revital Cohen, two designers who have long shown a fascination in the tension between biology and technology (previous projects include a pigeon that could manufacture soap through defecation, and a series of organ replacement machines that have been networked together to form a semi-biological circuit). With 75 Watt, though, the duo wanted to examine a different sort of tension: this time in the context of mass-manufacturing.

In 75 Watt, workers on a nondescript Far East assembly line are shown assembling an existential MacGuffin of a gadget: a nonsensical object that does absolutely nothing. But that is not to say it is purposeless.

“The only function of the object being built is to choreograph its own assembly,” Van Balen tells Co.Design. “All of its dimensions, components, and materials are designed to create specific movements when they are put together.”