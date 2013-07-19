Obsessive Illustrator Creates Impossibly Complex Cities Of The Future

It’s a common misconception that the limits of Architecture lie within the realm of buildings and inhabitable space, mostly of the institutional or monumental type. Working with such a stringent definition, a museum or the U.S. Capitol is a work of architecture, but a neo-Georgian single-family home or the International Space Station isn’t.

For work like that of designer/illustrator Toby Melville-Brown, there’s the not-so-condescending term paper architecture. It’s a catch-all label for drawings and speculations of impossible-to-build structures.

And that’s what the three megastructural projects that make up Melville-Brown’s “Tower” illustration series are: unbuildable. Delightfully unbuildable.





The whimsical towers are actually large clusters of buildings coaxed into skyscraper-like forms–and drawing freely from the far historic reaches of architecture, from the Enlightenment right on through the growing-at-lightspeed Asian cities of the 21st century. Melville-Brown tells Co.Design that “each subject demanded a different muse” or design theme: The Favela Arch, for one, explores issues of land utilization, taking visual inspiration from the knotty favelas of Rio de Janeiro. The Regency Tower is a monument of self-congratulatory proportions, borrowing stately, romantic forms from British Gothic Revival architecture like Westminster Palace.

Melville-Brown, who studied as an industrial designer, calls his borrow-from-every-aesthetic works “architectural Frankensteins,” exuberant, imagined worlds where the baroque co-exists with streamlined retro-futurism.





But why towers? For Melville-Brown, they lend themselves to anthropomorphic gestures–sometimes delicate, other times commandeering. “Like a character, they stand isolated, clearly communicating their qualities,” he tells Co. Design.

The Favela Arch clearly looks to emerging economies and urbanism of the BRIC nations. In it, Melville-Brown has integrated Shanghai’s Oriental Pearl Tower and other neo-oriental monuments in a thick city-like arrangement where “space is so constricted that the dwellings seem to compete for their plot, like barnacles clinging to a rock.” The Power Station is an atrophic altarpiece to industry. The illustrator says he derived its “humorless” architecture from the Futurist Antonio Sant’Elia’s infamous graphite drawings. Then he added a splash of Victorian wrought-iron detailing, just because.