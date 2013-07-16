Kickstarting: A Collapsible Bike Helmet Designed For Safety And Style

Every person I know who bikes regularly–myself included–has gotten into some kind of mild to moderate wreck on the mean streets of their city. Even the most conscientious rider can’t account for each rage-y driver, car door, slick spot, or bump in the road, and yet, inexplicably, there are still some folks out there who refuse to wear a helmet. Excuses are myriad, but the two I’ve heard most often are: “They make me look dweeby!” and, “They’re inconvenient to tote around.”

Same goes for Closca, a company that’s hoping to eliminate those (pretty foolish) protestations with a new, collapsible model that’s more flat cap than sporty plastic bowling ball. Closca’s the latest in a surge of helmets for two-wheelers who want their noggin-protecting accessories to look as cool as their sweet rides.

Closca was founded by a pair of pals from the School of Industrial Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Valencia, who’ve been developing their concept for the past two years (with some key assists from the Biomechanics Institute of Valencia). The sturdy interior is composed of a series of expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam component parts–made specifically to support against high impact, natch–that nest into one another when not being worn, then expand into a solid dome to fit your solid dome once you’re ready to roll. Under pressure, each of the pieces works together to provide maximum shock absorption, and off-duty the bulk disappears to make the whole thing pretty easy to toss into a bag.





And because urban cyclists are nothing if not style-savvy, there are a selection of six textile covers offered that turn the whole thing into a pretty decent fashion statement; plus, they’re planning on releasing the pattern to allow for infinite customization at home.

Along with bike lights, which are also experiencing a renaissance of innovative new designs, anything to get people safer out there on their cycles is a darn good thing.

There’s still time to contribute to Closca’s Kickstarter campaign–but not much! Pitch in here.