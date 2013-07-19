Mo Party, MoMA PS1: This Year’s Pavilion Is A Billboard Made Of Skateboards

Every summer a new architectural folly rises from the concrete and gravel courtyard of MoMA PS1 in Queens, New York, only to disappear at the start of the fall. The short stay is a pit stop on a migratory journey, it seems, where each of the whimsical “creatures” spreads its wings for a season, grazing on pebble rocks before moving on to an undisclosed location. (Usually a warehouse or workshop to be dismantled, its parts put away in storage or recycled.)

They come in all shapes, colors, and materials, ranging from the bombastic to the timid. They attract the hippest subset of museum-goers, who come to look at, play around, and, yes, pet the showy structure on display.





Whatever it says about the state of art in the year of Spring Breakers, this year’s piece for the hot season is Party Wall. The winning pavilion for the 2013 Young Architects Program (YAP) comes from architect and educator Caroline O’Donnell’s CODA.

Last November, CODA was listed among the small circle of finalists for the program’s 14th iteration. Upon hearing the news, O’Donnell, an assistant professor of architecture at Cornell, dug up the winning and losing proposals from YAP’s history and began studying their formal qualities and programmatic strategies. “I thought it was important to understand what happened before,” O’Donnell tells Co.Design. To do that, her strategy was “to categorize them into types,” or “biological classifications.”

So she put together a small compendium of animal species. “Wendy,” YAP’s 2012 winner, for instance, was what O’Donnell considered a starfish, while she categorized workAC’s much-loved 2008 “Public Farm” as an “aggregated piles” species (“PS1 endangered”), or, in keeping with the theme, a sloth.





The big takeaway? Most submissions, built and non-built, were bats, wide canopies that covered a portion of the courtyard and cast shadows on visitors below.

All the bats that appeared to O’Donnell indicated not a lack of imagination on the part of the designers, but rather a lack of information in YAP’s famously laconic brief. The three-point program lists just shade, water, and seating as the requisites for submissions. Shade is the most pressing factor of the bunch, as it’s integral to cooling off concertgoers who fill the courtyard for Warm-Up summer music events. But, given the relatively small dimensions of the site, it’s also the hardest to work out architecturally–resulting in a great number of low-hanging, wide-spanning bats.