With Its New Flyknit, Nike Chases Barefoot Runners

It slips on like a sock, and it sort of looks like one too. Yet moments later, I’m in an impromptu sprint with the guy next to me. I win, but it’s unfair of me to gloat. The other guy is wearing a suit.

I’m at Nike’s worldwide headquarters, overlooking what appears to be a World Cup–worthy acre of perfectly flat green grass. I’ve just tested out the Nike Free Hyperfeel, one of the new products the company announced today. I love the feel of this shoe. It’s like wearing a second skin. For a moment, I entertain the thought of jogging off with their only size-12 test pair. Would the PR team stop me? (Maybe, but the awkwardness might not be worth the trouble.) Could they even catch me? (Definitely. Everyone at Nike is in superb shape.) But when I return to the benches to put back on my anachronistic pair of Chuck Taylors, not everyone is as enamored as I am. They prefer Nike’s other new shoe of the day, the Free Flyknit. It’s ostensibly the shoe Nike used to market to the barefoot running crowd, but next to the low-profile Hyperfeel, it looks like a winnebago. The casual conversation amongst the group makes me realize just how complicated today’s running culture must be for Nike to cater to, let alone attempt to lead.



If you’ve never gotten into running, you may have missed one of the greatest controversies in the modern consumer products world. Whereas Nike has long-embraced padding technologies like EVA foam, modern criticism–driven largely by the book Born to Run–argues that this protective padding numbs the bottom of the foot like a soft pillow and induces running injuries as a result. Read a bit more, and you’ll quickly find yourself amidst a convincing conspiracy, which points specifically at Nike’s ad buys in Runner’s World as shaping myths that padding is a necessity in a running shoe. Our ultimate vision is that we can design for you specifically. Regardless of how you feel about any of it, though, this is the culture in which Nike lives today. They have beloved legacy IPs like AirMax bubbles, but to cater to many runners (and potentially make running a safer sport than it has been), they need to throw some of that away and discover how to innovate in the most minimal way possible. I asked Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards how the company is designing in response to running styles. Do they craft a shoe for cushioned heel strikers or barefoot ball strikers? “We’re designing for both,” he responds. “People have different styles and different approaches for running. Our ultimate vision is that we can design for you specifically, and the product actually moderates itself based on your natural gait.” The quest to recapture that natural gait is tied closely to a new design ethos: Nature Amplified. Its core idea is to start with what the body has built over the last couple million years of evolution, and, through lots of data, add the most streamlined improvements possible. “What we’re trying to figure out is, how do we take away the things that don’t add to the performance of a product and only focus on and enhance the things that do?” Edwards says. “It isn’t just minimalism, it’s making sure we’re providing you simplicity without compromise.”

