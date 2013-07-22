Kickstarting: A Watch That Lets You Tell Time By Feel

The act of people glancing at watches to tell time is already potentially on its way to extinction, as the devices we rely on as timekeepers aren’t necessarily strapped to our wrists. A new invention introduces an original alternative to looking to phone or watch for the time: The Bradley is an extra-sensory tactile watch that lets users “feel” time.

Hyngsoo Kim, who created the watch, is not an industrial designer–he studied psychology and later received an MBA–but he thinks like one, in that his first product (for his company Eone) is about problem-solving.

Kim’s lack of formal design experience or affiliation underlined the need for him to step out of the studio and engage directly with his prospective audience as research. “The only way I could design anything was to meet person-to-person,” he says. Pictures, descriptions, and 3-D renderings wouldn’t work. Each prototype had to be physical and functional, down to the tiniest detail, so that real people could really test it.

So he began cold calling groups that serve the blind, to get his concepts into their hands. The human R&D was, of course, invaluable. “I brought the prototypes to them over and over again so that they told me what to fix and improve,” Kim tells Co.Design.





And there was quite an evolution in the products Kim proposed to his testers. His first concept was a Braille watch with a combo of raised dots that changed every single minute. “I put together a team, with MIT engineers, to make this, but it didn’t survive first couple of user meetings,” he says. “They were not interested in a watch ‘specially designed’ for the blind.”

This revelation was a critical step. Kim knew that he would take an inclusive approach and make something that appealed to both sighted and blind users.

He also knew he wanted to address the critical distinctions within the non-sighted community in how they interact with products. Kim learned that most people who have been blind since birth have what he describes as a “crazy good sense of touch,” to the degree they can often use their fingers to “read” analog watches customized with a flip-top cover that allows them to feel the hands. (Though he found inconsistent quality here and that these models are easily broken.) People who lost vision later in life tend to have more difficulty with that kind of tactile time telling. They’re left with talking watches that single them out or are rendered useless in any loud, crowded public area. They’re also all but off-limits in quiet environments (think classroom or office space or theater).