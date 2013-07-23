This Prefab Building Is A First For New York

When architect Peter Gluck built his first prefabricated project , it was for a small cluster of vacation condos in Vermont. Nearly four decades later, he’s returned to the technique with a highly urban application–and a place in New York architectural history.

The Stack, a seven-story, mid-cost apartment tower in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood, is the first prefabricated residential project ever undertaken in the city.

The building consists of 56 modules, completed offsite and shipped for construction and assembly to the northernmost tip of Manhattan, where a crane lifts the modules into position. Over the course of four weeks, the 12-foot-wide parallelepipeds were stacked and secured together by bolts. (Watch video of the stacking here.)





“It’s really exciting,” Gluck, principal of Gluck+ architects, says, as the building blocks are hoisted overhead. Standing at the edge of the lot, we discussed the history of modular and prefabrication building methods, and why they are again relevant. “This is all about urbanization, the moving back to the cities,” the architect tells Co.Design. “Now the technology and the methods for doing it have evolved.”

Gluck’s generation of architects was reared in the shadow of the late modernists, whose oversize urban panaceas and all-encompassing treatises they’d begun to aggressively critique. An inclination toward viewing architecture less as an art form and more as a high-tech solution to society’s problems marked a shift in thinking for Gluck and his professional peers. What they came up with–entirely modular cities, nomadic homes, free housing–drew on, and in some cases expanded on, the revolutionary potential built into these concepts since their inception in the mid-1920s.

The new dose of idealism in building design of course ran into some hard walls of realism. “They had spent millions of dollars with model projects, and they built some, but very few,” Gluck recounts of his involvement in Lyndon Johnson’s Model Cities program. The late 1960s initiative was an attempt at large-scale urban renewal, waged in some of America’s most poverty-stricken metropoles. For Gluck and other participating architects, low-cost housing lay at the heart of the enterprise. But something stood in the way: the flight from city centers.





“The world at the time was suburbanized and suburbanizing, and no suburban communities wanted low-cost housing,” Gluck tells Co.Design. “So the means were there to build, but the desire was not.” He pauses to rephrase the distinction: “The desire was there on a political level, but not on the market level.”