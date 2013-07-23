Social Media Portraits Of 11 Cities, Mapped As Digital Sunflowers

In mathematics, there is a particularly beautiful equation called the Vogel Spiral . To a nonmathematical mind, the formula seems arcane and impenetrable, but give it to a programmer and they can unfurl its variables until it precisely models the interconnecting spirals that form the pattern of florets in the head of a sunflower.

For years, U.K. designer Brendan Dawes has been drawn to the Vogel Spiral. In 2007, he first experimented with an Adobe Flash–based navigation system built on the algorithm. But Dawes’s latest work uses the spiral to much more breathtaking effect and scope. Using the collected tweets of 11 British cities as his florets, Dawes has frozen the social media pattern of 72 hours into the head of a digital sunflower.





In late October last year, British mobile carrier Everything Everywhere (EE) went live with its 4G LTE service in 11 cities: London, Bristol, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, and Southampton. As a way of promoting the network, the company approached Dawes to visualize the social media chatter in those cities during the three-day LTE launch window, paying particular attention to how people were talking on Twitter about 4G.

The result was a series of stunning data visualizations, which Dawes calls Digital City Portraits, but are really social media sunflowers. In these infographics, a handful of seeds representing the most popular trending topics over 72 hours sprout colorful gossamer threads that weave together into a stalk. From there, these fibers grow upwards, eventually exploding into a head made up of thousands of florets. Each floret represents the most popular trending topics at a particular moment in time: anything from Hurricane Sandy to the latest James Bond movie, to the U.S. presidential elections, to a Manchester United soccer game. And yes, 4G rollout, too.





On the phone, Dawes can be both self-effacing and lyrical about his approach to data visualization. One moment, he might be describing himself as “the Kim Kardashian of data visualizers.” The next, he will argue that, to make data understandable to a large populist audience, an Excel spreadsheet is simply not enough.

“All I want to do is put out things into the world that cause a bit of disruption,” Dawes tells Co.Design. “My job is to make something beautiful, and to get an emotional response from people who see it. A spreadsheet isn’t going to get that response. Data needs poetry to be felt, and my job is to inject that poetry.”

Although there is plenty of poetry in Dawes’s digital portraits, the visualization itself is the result of sophisticated computer modeling.