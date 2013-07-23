VIDEO – The Hotel Reimagined

Designed for the next generation of traveler, Aloft Hotels brings authentic, urban-inspired design, forward-thinking technology and a vibrant social scene to unexpected places. Aloft is “Different. By Design.”

Aloft Hotels has reimagined the hotel experience, bringing style, technology and an energizing social space to places it has been in short supply. Each Aloft hotel is designed to deliver urban-influenced, modern, vibrant design and an energetic guest experience.CDS