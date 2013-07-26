Pay As Little As $1 For More Than 30 Typefaces

Name-your-own price bundles are all the rage. A collection of creators pool their products in one big package, and shoppers get to name how much they want to pay for it. Consumers get a bargain. Creators get to sell to a mass market. It’s an all-around good deal, which is why we’ve seen bundles for games , apps , music , and even books . Now, we may have the first name-your-own price bundle for graphic designers.

Over on Stack Social, you’ll find a deal for a package of 30+ fonts that’s yours to license for whatever you like. (The suggested purchase price is $49, but the average user is snagging it for all of $2.11 at the moment.) It’s a diverse collection of typefaces, including art deco print, hand-drawn glyphs, and even origami animals, in case you’re in need of some easily implemented clipart.





To be honest, there are a few atrocious designs in the collection, but to single out our least favorite would miss the point. If name-your-own pricing takes off in typography, it could be another resource for licensing. And it could allow some of the more talented free-font creators to get a bit of compensation for the cortisol, too.

Buy it here.MW