Your Serif Is Served: Typefaces Imagined As Food

It used to be so simple: We’d experience things through five fairly well defined senses. But these days you can capture a scent like a photograph , feel renderings in the palm of your hand , and see web browsers projected onto the sidewalk.

So why not taste your type? Lithuanian design studio Prim Prim decided to serve up four common fonts–Times, Comic Sans, Courier New, and Gothic 821 Condensed–as meals to match their personalities. For Taste the Font, each type-inspired food is created with equal parts historic consideration and wackiness.





The sensible, informative Times font is newly appropriated as the most important meal of the day: breakfast. Prim Prim’s reasoning:

Times was created (supervised by Stanley Morison and drawn by Victor Lardent) in 1931 for the newspaper The Times and for decades every morning this font was being gulped down by the eyes of the British families while eating fat fried eggs with the pig strips.

Courier New morphs into the more casual sandwich:

Courier was designed by Howard ‘Bud’ Kettler in 1955 and it soon became a standard font used throughout the typewriter industry. Later the font was redrawn by Adrian Frutiger and at last the new version–Courier New–appeared with Windows 3.1. It is hard to even imagine how many times different sandwiches have been eaten by the crazy writers and computer-ists in a rush, while mayonnaised corns were crumbling on their fingered keyboards.

The “soft, bold, and smooth letters” of Gothic 821 Condensed are perhaps best embodied by a cup of coffee. And Comic Sans (the most universally ridiculed typeface) lives on as the gooey, silly, completely processed camping staple we all secretly love, the s’more.

How would Helvetica show up on the dinner table (or Helvetica Neue as the tofu-to-its-meat)? What about Lucida Grande, or FC Kaiser? This just might be the summer’s perfect new game for typeface nerds, bored on a roadtrip or gathered around a campfire spearing Comic Sans marshmallows.

