Infographic: Porn Vs. Real Sex, Explained In Food

In the Fast and the Furious series, drivers pull off some amazing stunts. They can drag safes, take down tanks, and accommodate several people hopping in and out a T-top at once (in spite of surrounding explosions). But just like you wouldn’t expect to cliff dive from a falling car with all the grace of Vin Diesel, you probably shouldn’t expect your partner to partake in the wild, oft-dangerous fornication of Ron Jeremy*.

Let’s try another analogy. How about food? This fantastic piece by Kornhaber Brown illustrates the the differences between porn sex and real sex in food. You’ll watch as a proud zucchini is chopped from pornstar to civilian male size, as cilantro argues for the case of unshaven genitalia, as a trussed chicken quantifies light bondage, and as the inevitable champagne bottle bursts forth with statistics of real-world stamina.

But it’s not just silliness for silliness’s sake; this clip is well-designed sex education. By coupling innocuous foods with taboo topics, the presentation drops our inherent prudishness and becomes an analogy that anyone is comfortable relating to. And maybe more important, it’s refreshingly funny. Imagine if they showed this intentionally hilarious video in schools (to encourage real laughter) rather than unintentionally hilarious dry alternatives (that just encourage nervous laughter).





In convincing us to laugh at foods doing it, we’re able to laugh at ourselves doing it. But let’s go out to eat for date night all the same. I don’t like the way the crock pot’s been looking at you lately.

[Hat tip: Laughing Squid]

*Regarding the movie metaphor, Will Forte might actually get things pretty close in Macgruber.MW