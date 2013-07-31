You Tell Me If This Word Processing App Is Worth $15 Million

It has a clever four-letter name–Quip. It was co-founded by Bret Taylor, the ex-CTO of Facebook (who is also the co-creator of Google Maps and the architect of FriendFeed). And it has $15 million in series A funding from Benchmark Capital.

advertisement

It’s a word-processing app. Now you may think to yourself, Haven’t we had word processing figured out for like 30 years now? Well, we did, but into the era of touch screens, the simple, essential act of typing really has become quite difficult.

So Quip solves the typing problem? you think next, heart racing in your chest, imagining some phantom keyboard exuding from your iPad with the smell of strawberries. No. Quip makes writing collaborative. Like Google Docs? Well, sort of. It also adds a chat window on the side of a document if you want–

advertisement

Like Google Docs or iMessage or– Right. But! BUT! Are you EVEN listening? It also adds little shreds of paper into the feed if you or a friend quotes something. And there are these yellow folders that organize all of your documents, just like they do in a real office filled with paper.

You’re just messing with me now. I’m not. This is the feature list. You can also auto-tweet updates and make lists. Should I really bring up Windows 3.0, the original Macintosh, or, heaven forbid, skeuomorphism? Maybe not.

advertisement

Well at least the tech press has called them out. Actually, the tech press loves it. Well, at least the founders are pretty cool about it all, realizing that the last thing you should do when building incrementally innovative enterprise software is gloat about it. I guess this is the part of the conversation that gets a bit awkward. Taylor actually told AllThingsD–you know, the tech arm of The Wall Street Journal–that “There’s been so much effort around social and messaging (on mobile). I don’t mean this in a negative way, but those are time-wasting applications.” Oh dear. So what’s he think is important? We shouldn’t be talking to one another? No no, I think he feels that we SHOULD be talking to one another, but only while writing documents for $12 a month, tearing out excerpts on little digital scraps of paper–which isn’t silly and skeuomorphic as you probably assumed, but actually a post-modern commentary on the nature of communication itself in the tablet era.

advertisement