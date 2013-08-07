Smart Handlebars Give Any Bicycle A Bluetooth Brain Transplant

Converting calories into gasoline guzzled, the bicycle is such a beautiful engine of efficiency and grace that, if it were a car, it would get over 900 miles to the gallon. No wonder H.G. Wells once said, “Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race.” It’s the perfect machine.

So how do you improve a bicycle? You give it a brain. You make it smart. You make it safer. You give it eyes and a voice. That’s what the Helios Bars do. For just $199, you can give your bike a brain transplant.





Designed by Kenny Gibbs, Antonio Belmonto, and Seena Zandipour, the Helios Bars can be dropped on any bicycle to turn it into a smart bike, with built-in LED headlights, automobile-style turn signals built into the handles, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, and GPS tracking. But it’s how Helios Bars use this technology that counts.

For example, by simply pairing your Helios bars with your iPhone and launching the Helios Connect app, you can change the color of your rear-facing bike lights, sort of like the Philip Hues line of iPhone-controlled LED lights. Even cooler, if you walk away from your bike and the connection between your iPhone and your Helios bars is lost, the lights will automatically turn off. Amble back on up to it and they switch on again.

It’s the GPS tracking that really impresses, though. Inside every set of Helios handlebars is a small GPS unit. This tiny geo-locating radio can tell how fast you’re going, adjusting the color of your Helios’ back LEDs as a visual speedometer according to just how much asphalt you’re tearing up. And if you slap a pay-as-you-go SIM into the Helios bars, your bike can even receive text messages and phone home its location if it gets stolen or needs to be recovered after you drunkenly abandon it outside of some ramshackle tequila dive on the outskirts of town and can’t remember where you left it (true story!).





At first, Gibbs, Belmonto, and Zandipour wanted to design something far simpler than what the Helios Bars eventually turned into. “The original idea was just to integrate lights in the handlebars,” Zandipour tells Co.Design. The team pitched the idea to a startup incubator, which flew them out to Shenzhen, China, for four months to make the handlebars a reality. “We underestimated ourselves. Within the first week, we had the prototype completed,” laughs Zandipour. “So we just filled a whiteboard with every feature we could possibly cram into a set of handlebars and got to work.”

In another couple of weeks, Helios had added GPS tracking to the prototype. A month later, Bluetooth made it in. Finally, the team added rear LEDs to work as blinking turn signals, and developed a smartphone app called Helios Connect to change their color. Some features didn’t make the cut, like an integrated horn and an alarm feature that would send you a text if someone started messing with your bike (although Zandipour says this latter feature could still roll out in a future update).