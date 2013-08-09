An All-In-One Digital Clock And iPhone Charger

Bedside gadgets tend to come in disparate parts: You have an alarm clock on your phone, but then where did you leave your charger? Or perhaps your phone is perfectly juiced up, but when you wake up to get water in the middle of night, you still have to fumble around with your screen to even see what time it is (and more importantly–how much longer you have to snooze).





True, these are all superficial speed bumps in the grand scheme of life. But that doesn’t make this new LED clock‘s streamlined approach to delivering the essentials–the time of day and a powered-up phone–any less satisfying. Idea International, the Japanese purveyor of ultra-minimal gadgets, built the clock with not one, but two, USB ports directly on the display screen. It’s a dead-simple solution that delivers some appreciated flexibility: Want a white clock to match a white iPhone? No problem. Need to charge a phone and an iPad? Easy. Have a guest? Say no more…

LED Clock with USB costs $70, and is available from Neo-Utility here.MR