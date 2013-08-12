10 Modern Wonders That Prove The Hyperloop Could Be Built

It was with bated breath and more than a fair share of apprehension, not too mention ridicule, that the Internet awaited the details of Elon Musk’s Hyperloop plans.

So far, Musk has revealed the first several pages of the design. In them, he discloses initial renderings of the aluminum pods that will whisk passengers from Los Angeles to San Francisco in under 45 minutes. More crucially, he elaborates on how Hyperloop will work; below are some of the just-unveiled specs (see more over at Co.Exist): • Steel tubes will be mounted on columns that would run parallel to I-5 freeway, the strip of highway that links L.A. to San Francisco. • The pods will travel inside steel tubes at speeds pushing 800 mph and will be separated by five-mile gaps of space.

• An “advanced linear motor system” would power each of the pods. • Travel will be very comfortable and “smooth,” and passengers would feel less lateral acceleration–which prompts feelings of motion sickness–than in a subway car. • Hyperloop would cost upwards of $10 billion for a system that integrated different-sized pods, those for people and for cars.

Sounds like Musk has the whole thing (sorta) figured out, right? But why, then, did the electric carmaker, rocket builder, and enlightened entrepreneur recently move to distance himself from his own sensationalized project? He said he had no intention of implementing the idea himself, preferring to leave the hard (and potentially fruitless) work to someone else. Here’s the thing: As far-fetched as Hyperloop may seem, it could be the next in a long line of great infrastructural works that once seemed just as crazed. If it works–and that’s an admittedly huge “if”–it could, in Musk’s own estimation, be the next in modern transport, something to overtake the plane, train, and automobile. What Is Hyperloop?

First, a little recap. Musk’s concept consists of a cross-country transportation system of pneumatic tubes capable of disapparating ferrying riders from far-flung cities hundreds, even thousands of miles apart in under an hour. The project infinitely improves on California’s $70 billion “high-speed” rail project and would cost way, way less. Hyperloop would run off of solar power and be built above ground, eliminating the very pricey enterprise of tunnel-digging. It would be vacuum-sealed and use propulsion technologies that function like “a Concorde, a railgun and an air hockey table,” as Musk put it. Aside from that tidbit and precious few others, Musk had been mum as to the exact mechanics of the system. After a few weeks passed, however, he seemed to lose interest himself. In July, he admitted that he made a mistake in ever discussing the project in public and regretted his pledge to reveal his “detailed” plans by mid-August. That is, today.

