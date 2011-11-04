We’re All Vegas: A New Film Dives Into Our Water Crisis

For something so fundamental, the average North American’s understanding of water is woefully shallow. Clean water is consistently rated as a key environmental issue, but tell the average person that in America the water coming from some taps is so toxic it can be lit afire, or that there are cities that will be out of water within the next five years, and the response has seemed to be mainly disbelief or denial.

In Last Call at the Oasis, which premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jessica Yu (Breathing Lessons: The Life of Mark O’Brien) aims to jolt people out of indifference by weaving together the many ways in which the planet’s most valuable resource is being threatened.

I think everyone values water but we don’t always act that way.

Yu was intrigued by the ability to shed light on the tension between the poetic and serene associations with water and the shocking revelations she knew she’d encounter in delving into the subject. “I think everyone values water but we don’t always act that way,” says Yu, who spoke to Co.Exist at the Toronto festival. “We think it’s someone else’s problem; it’s such an abstraction.” So she set out to remove the abstraction of a global water crisis out and add humanity in through a structured mosaic of relatable stories.

Produced by Participant Media, the company behind Food Inc. and An Inconvenient Truth, and based on The Ripple Effect by author Alex Prud’homme (My Year in France), the film brings together leading experts including Peter Gleick of the Pacific Institute, author Robert Glennon (Unquenchable) and hydrologist Jay Famiglietti to explore this issue from quantity and quality standpoints. And much like Food Inc., the film doesn’t sugarcoat a bleak situation:

To tell the quantity side of the story, Yu starts in Las Vegas, the poster-child for excess and the impact of rapid population growth. The city of 2 million–with 40 million annual visitors–relies on the Colorado River for its water. But the city’s breakneck development has taken a serious toll on the Colorado and its main reservoir, Lake Mead. With Lake Mead only 40% full, it’s estimated that Vegas will be without water within five years.

Scripps researcher Tim Barnett is more to the point in the film: “The amount of water being taken out of the Colorado system is maxed out right now, and yet there’s going to be less. If we don’t do anything, Las Vegas is a dead city. Period.”

One of the film’s central figures is Erin Brockovich, the famed crusader who exposed highly toxic levels of hexavalent chromium in Hinkley, California in the early ’90s.