Augmented Reality, Occupy Wall Street, And Fostering Democracy In A Digital World

“What does it mean to be happy in a digital world? Our lives are increasingly mediated–but are we happier?” asked NYU professor and entrepreneur Anna Akbari, at the recent TEDx Silicon Alley event.

The talk, organized by Chris Grayson at Humble.tv, was intended to spark thought about the ways that technology affects our lives and the tremendous opportunity it delivers to inspire change and progress. Grayson curated a diverse (and gender-balanced!) group of speakers to explore the creative use of technology and its unexpected outcomes.

Akbari suggests that technology has transformed our lives for the better. Most notably, it helps us to identify networks, relationships, wants, and needs and then to connect with others based on our desired alliances and relationships. She points to a 2005 study by happiness researchers at University of California, Riverside; University of Missouri, Columbia; and University of Texas, Austin that studied the correlation between happiness and genetics (explaining 50% of a person’s long-term happiness), circumstances (10%), and activities and practices (40%). Noting that “the 40% includes our habits and rituals around technology,” Akbari’s framework is a fitting introduction to the ways that technology has transformed our lives to be more productive, meaningful, and ultimately, happier.

Here are a few of my favorite examples:

Goldrun founder and CEO Vivian Rosenthal discussed how augmented reality (AR) is changing the way that we interact with the world around us. From a digital pop-up store for Airwalk to a world-wide virtual toy scavenger hunt, Rosenthal touches on AR technology’s potential for good.

In her upcoming project “Visualize the Vote,” Goldrun is designing a tool that uses AR technology to give young people a voice in the political process. Meant to mobilize youth engagement in politics, Visualize the Vote allows users to take a picture with their favorite political candidate, geo-tag photos, and then share them within their social networks. Another project creates AR “hot zones” within a one-mile radius around animal shelters. When users enter a hot zone, their smartphones will display an image of a cat or a dog telling passersby that they need a good home.

The opportunity to interact with an additional “layer” of reality not only places greater power and agency in the hands of the viewer, but also shifts emphasis on the importance of participation in increasingly socialized interactions.