Smart Meters: Not Just For Electricity Anymore

Every day, there’s news from communities throughout the world about the adaptation of smart technologies that will have a decisive impact on energy consumers and utility companies.

Advanced metering infrastructure–smart meters–report on consumer electricity usage at regular intervals throughout the day instead of monthly. This data will be available to customers online, allowing them to track their household energy consumption. This data can then be used by the utility for implementing programs that encourage customers to use less energy at peak times and potentially receive a credit for this behavior on their utility bill. In addition, the utility can use the smart meter information for maintenance and power restoration needs.

Smart meters are just one component of a smart grid system that will ultimately improve reliability, customer response, and management capabilities, among other benefits. And smart grid systems are the foundation for the overall movement towards smart integrated infrastructure, which could someday connect and align disparate infrastructure components to achieve maximum efficiencies and conservation efforts.

Smart meters, however, don’t only have to be for electricity. Water is another great example of what such smart systems can accomplish. When distribution systems are integrated with the latest telecommunications advances, customers can manage their water usage through a smartphone or an in-home monitor.

If your clothes washer or faucet is leaking, you’ll know in a matter of minutes. Homeowners can then address the situation before they have wasted money on water, and are faced with potential costly home repairs. Smart indeed!

It’s smart business for the utilities as well. They save on maintenance costs from the get-go because remote monitoring can eliminate the need for on-site inspections of pumps, valves, and water quality. And since smart water meters more accurately measure water usage, the utility can gauge how to most cost-efficiently control the electricity required to operate water treatment and distribution systems. The utility would simply adjust its usage choices to whatever time of day provides the lowest electricity rates. The off-peak-time cost savings can then be passed on to the consumer.

A key benefit of intelligent infrastructure for water utilities is the ability to detect and determine where leaks in water mains are and where to make investments in repairs and rehabilitation. Intelligent infrastructure can also reduce the need to play the guessing game about when and where to reinvest in buried infrastructure. This ultimately provides customers with more reliable and efficient service.

The business impact of smart integrated infrastructure is potentially vast. Utilities–electric, gas, and water–can now invest in a suite of technologies that collect operational data on the distributed equipment in their networks. Information relayed to a central data center enables utilities to quickly detect and correct problems in remote sectors of the systems and make business decisions based on the information they retrieve. Should it repair a defective component or replace it? What are the costs, benefits, and risks of each option across the whole system?