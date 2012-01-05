The Rise And Fall Of Poverty Porn

The dramatic pseudo-orchestral music of ’80s action-movie schlock begins. Arnold Schwarzenegger appears on the screen, and for the next three minutes gets progressively more bloodied, beaten, and battered as he fights to rescue his on-screen daughter. This isn’t a trailer for the movie Commando. It’s a narration by Alex, a precocious 9-year-old Tanzanian boy who is–as 9-year-old boys tend to be with violent movies–obsessed. The three-minute YouTube video cuts back and forth between Alex and clips from the movie, as he narrates every key plot twist, complete with action moments and sound effects. The irreverent joy of a child’s imagination is inescapable.

And that’s the point. The video was produced by Mama Hope, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that helps support community-led projects across Africa, as part of their “Stop the Pity. Unlock the Potential” campaign. The point of the video was to show Alex not as a depraved victim but as a clever, creative little kid you might find anywhere–but one who still needs support. The video went viral; it has been seen by more than 500,000 people.



Alex’s YouTube clip is a case study in a dramatic shift in the way nonprofits represent themselves and their constituencies in an era of social media and information overload. From the ashes of poverty porn, a new era of media–one which shows the poor as fundamentally full of potential and opportunity–is being born. The modern era of the humanitarian crisis was born in 1968 during a vicious civil war in Nigeria. The modern era of the humanitarian crisis was born on American televisions in 1968. For two years, a vicious civil war raged in Nigeria after the Southeastern part of the country, Biafra, seceded. The Biafran leadership accused the Nigerian government of perpetrating genocide to inspire Western intervention, but the plea fell on deaf ears and the Nigerian military slowly whittled away at the Biafran forces, eventually employing a siege strategy. Within a few months, mass starvation began. Pictures and television clips of African children with distended bellies started to flood into American homes. This was the first time the average American had seen these sort of images. It was the unofficial birth of media humanitarianism.



After 18 months of not paying attention, the American citizen response was massive, with churches, nonprofits, and community groups organizing food drives, public demonstrations, and even private airlifts to get supplies into the country. Some of the world’s best known humanitarian organizations, including Doctors Without Borders, were founded to address the starvation in Biafra.



The effect was that an army that couldn’t hope to win in the long run received not only humanitarian supplies, but also smuggled arms and moral authority that it used to sustain the conflict for almost two more years, leading to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of additional innocents. It was the moment that–more than any other–forged the beginning of the international humanitarian community’s reliance on images of starvation and poverty to sell their charitable products. Humanitarian organizations became adept at leveraging images of poverty, disease, and famine to access charitable donations.

In the subsequent three decades, humanitarian organizations became more and more adept at leveraging images of poverty, disease, and famine to access charitable donations. Late-night television became the home of urgent pleas for assistance, and celebrities-cum-activists like Walter Coppage and Sally Struthers became as well-known to a young generation for posing with fly-covered children as for the TV and movie roles that made them famous in the first place.

