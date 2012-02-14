Community Revival: How Technology Is Reconstructing Our Shared Lives

After years of decline, community engagement is once again on the rise–thanks to the influence of technology.

In his famous book Bowling Alone, professor Robert Putnam explored how perceptions of “community” have been dramatically altered over the past three generations. Putnam is careful to distinguish strong and weak ties, noting that strong ties (i.e., close family and friends) continue to be the most important across generations and time. Ties to the wider community, or “weaker” ties, have been in dramatic decline for the past 30 years.

Modern day social capital is increasingly associated with technology-facilitated trust.

Putnam published his work in 2000, at the time when Generation X and the Baby Boomers dominated the workforce. Putnam notes that “Gen X’ers are less interested in politics, less informed about current events, less likely to contact public officials, less likely to attend church, less likely to work with others on some community project, and less likely to contribute financially to a church or political cause.” He offers a number of reasons why this is the case: an individualist work culture, greater skepticism around politics and family life, and no major coalescing life events, like the defeat of Hitler or the assassination of President Kennedy.

Recent studies suggest that the tide may be turning on community engagement. A study by the Center for Work Life Policy found that Gen Y’ers are eager to contribute to the greater social good, suggesting a trend away from their highly individualistic predecessors. Further, Generation Y has been especially hard hit by what I would call the greatest coalescing crisis of our time: the global recession.

Gen Y has become the community-building engine of our time, burdened with economic hardship, raised in a world of corporate skepticism, and eager to use their (over-educated) selves to make a difference. Although our ties may be weakening through mass media and less direct civic engagement, the growth of community has persisted through stronger, yet more dispersed networks of weak ties. Here are some examples of how our notions of community are changing:

Modern day social capital is increasingly associated with technology-facilitated trust. Whereas personal relationships were once necessary for intimate transactions like lending money, borrowing goods, or even taking the time to teach a group of strangers a skill or trade, new models of interaction are transforming long-arm transactions into a more personal exchange.

Companies like Neighborgoods allow people in a neighborhood to share goods (like a ladder, drill, or bicycle pump) that they are not using–with the ability to review the other user’s reviews and profile information. Want to learn how to knit, create a WordPress site, or write a memoir? Skillshare is a way for people to share their expertise with complete strangers through a series of volunteer-based and organized classes.