The Rise Of The Misfit Economy

Ask yourself: Who are the greatest innovators of our time? You’re probably thinking Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, or some other Silicon Valley entrepreneur. The usual suspects, right? We’re not surprised. This fits with the most common myth about innovation, that it comes only from people who are genetically endowed with the ability to innovate. It’s always the lone innovator, sitting in a white lab coat who suddenly gets stricken with one great idea. This myth has been dispelled by phenomenal work done by Steven Johnson in Where Good Ideas Come From and Kevin Kelly in What Technology Wants; yet most still believe the engine of the economy is fueled by innovators working in the formal world and on the pages of the Harvard Business Review.

Archetype illustrations by Tom Jennings, courtesy of Imaginals, committed to igniting corporate social revolutions.

To dispel some of these myths, we’re spending much of the next year exploring the worlds and distilling the best practices of lesser-known innovators. We’ll be posting stories from our field research and from relevant guest contributors to this blog. And rather than treat these innovators as a homogeneous group working in black and informal markets across the globe, we introduce a series of archetypes that illustrate the diversity of those who make up the Misfit Economy:

1: The Gangster

Motivated, loyal, seeks a sense of belonging and shows a willingness to take risks. Most often found in the black market. Has a tendency towards territorial behavior and likes to protect “turf.” Operates within hierarchical structures.

2: The Hacker

Anti-establishment, educated, skilled, and experimental. Pursues reputation through risk-taking. Most often found online. Holds values of openness and anarchy.

3: The Unseen