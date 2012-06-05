Unreasonables, Episode 19: Get Funded Or Go Home

For the past few months, we’ve introduced you to the most recent class of Unreasonable Fellows, social entrepreneurs who came together in Boulder, Colo., to share ideas and learn from mentors, all in the hopes of growing their organizations so they could make a larger positive impact on the world–and make enough money to keep making that impact.

This is the last episode of the Unreasonables. You can watch the previous episode here and check out all the episodes here .

Some fellows struggled with whether to be a for-profit or a nonprofit. Others with important pitches that would make or break their business. One fellow had to deal with something far beyond her social enterprise, when she was diagnosed with a deadly disease, but fought back to continue her project.

Now, at the end of the session, all the fellows attend the large SOCAP conference, which puts them in front of some of the biggest investors in the VC space. And, in saying goodbye to the Institute, some of the fellows decide to give themselves a permanent reminder of their time there.

To refresh your memory of the ride we’ve been on, take a look at the first episode of The Unreasonables below, or check out the full series here.

