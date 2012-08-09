Pivoting To Create A Smart City

Smart cities that leverage technology and innovation to improve efficiency and quality of life for their citizens are picking up steam around the globe. I recently suggested that the smart city movement could learn from lean startup methodologies. I discussed a small example of how Vancouver could apply lean thinking to its experiments to put pedestrians and cyclists ahead of cars leveraging two of the key components of lean startup thinking: hypothesis testing and measurement; and minimum viable product (MVP).

Another highly discussed component of lean startup thinking worth exploring in the city context is the concept of the pivot. A pivot is when an organization recognizes that some components of their strategy are flawed, based on the results of their iterative testing of MVPs. One example in the urban environment: Kansas City’s pivot towards becoming a smart city.

It’s going to be a great educational tool that’s going to create innovators and entrepreneurs.

Famous examples of pivots in the startup world include Burbn, which started off as a location-based gaming platform similar to Foursquare and pivoted to become Instagram; The Point, which began as a service to get groups of people to start a campaign once a critical mass had been obtained and pivoted to become Groupon; and YouTube, which formerly was a video dating site.

Cities can also pivot. While much attention has been paid to the new smart cities emerging from scratch around the globe (such as Skolkovo, Russia, and PlanIt, Portugal) there are thousands of existing cities around the world seeking solutions to becoming smarter.

Earlier this year I had the pleasure of attending the Vancouver Cities Summit. Kansas City’s charismatic mayor, Sly James spoke with Milo Medin, Google’s VP of Access Services, about the incredible collaboration between Kansas City and Google. These two seemingly strange bedfellows agreed to pilot (think MVP) a fast Internet rollout (Google Fiber Internet) that’s 100 times faster than typical broadband networks to create fiberhoods, or places where groups of 40 to 80 people get together and deposit $10 each to get Google Fiber Internet.