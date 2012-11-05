How Can New York Prepare For The Next Hurricane Sandy?

Until Hurricane Irene hit last year and Hurricane Sandy arrived last week, most New Yorkers probably never thought about how well their city was fortified to deal with a monster storm. Now, many wonder if better safeguards–higher sea walls, more storm barriers–could have prevented some of the devastation that took out the subway system for days, left cars swimming in the streets, knocked out power for entire neighborhoods, and even killed a small number of unlucky citizens. The simple answer: Yes, the city could have been much more prepared.

It often takes a big storm to get people thinking about how to protect their city from encroaching waters. For the Dutch, that storm happened in 1953, killing almost 2,000 people and flooding much of the country’s farmland. Holland had started planning for a major storm in 1939 after studies revealed there was a danger, but the killer weather event arrived before those plans came to fruition. That storm spurred the creation of the country’s Deltawerken plan–a series of storm barriers and dams that are sometimes called the “eighth wonder of the world.” The Dutch are prepared for the one-in-a-thousand-years storm; New York wasn’t even prepared for a one-in-a-hundred-years storm.

New York has known for a long time that it’s vulnerable to flooding; one of its sea walls was lauded in a 1901 New York Times article, which, as CNN points out, predicted that “It will be many generations, perhaps centuries, before the wall … will have to be rebuilt or will even require any extensive repair.” But the sea walls that surround the city today rise just four to five feet above today’s average sea level. That’s a concern as the climate changes and sea levels rise, certainly, but the walls aren’t even adequate now: When Hurricane Sandy hit, water topped seawalls, quickly flooding parts of the city.

Scientists saw this coming. In 2002, the Stony Brook Storm Surge Research Group was formed with help from NOAA’s New York Sea Grant program and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to examine the New York Metropolitan region’s vulnerability to coastal flooding.

“After tropical storm Floyd [in 1999], we realized there was a coastal flooding problem here in New York City and Long Island,” says Brian Colle, a SUNY Stony Brook professor and member of the Storm Surge Research Group who specializes in coastal meteorology. The team began combining Colle’s numerical atmospheric weather prediction models with team member Malcolm Bowman’s ocean models to predict wind, pressure, sea level, and tides during major weather events.

After running test simulations on past events like tropical storm Floyd and the 1992 nor’easter that flooded New York City, the team confirmed that their system could generate realistic results. So the Stony Brook group began doing some real forecasting, running the model once or twice a day to generate two- to three-surday forecasts–something that helped predict the impact of Hurricane Sandy, along with models from NOAA and others.

The Stony Brook team’s original storm-surge barrier proposal.

In 2004, the Stony Brook team focused its efforts on the value of storm-surge barriers in protecting New York City from high waters. Their idea was to install three moveable barriers that close for a few hours at a time under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, the Arthur Kill area on the southwest side of Staten Island, and the East River near the Throgs Neck Bridge, which would prevent the wall of water brought in by a storm from reaching the shores of Manhattan. The cost? An estimated $10 billion. That’s pricey, but not more than the cost of cleaning up a couple of Sandy-like storms in New York City (overall economic costs for the storm are now estimated to be in the $50 billion range). Those clean-ups will likely increase in amount and frequency as sea levels rise.