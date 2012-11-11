The Top 10 Smartest European Cities

In January 2012, Co.Exist published my smart city rankings . This year, I sought to more accurately rank cities based on a holistic model of smart cities around the globe. This year, we are going to release two separate rankings. This first ranking represents the top 10 smart cities in Europe, and the follow-up will be the top 10 smart cities in North America.

Smart Cities Wheel.

In an attempt to improve the rankings, I developed a metric called the Smart Cities Wheel, which contains six key components of smart cities and three key drivers for each component. For each of the six components of the Smart Cities Wheel, I sought to obtain more than one data source to rank each city in its respective region, except in cases where the singular data source was sufficiently rigorous (e.g. Mercer’s Quality of Life rankings). As you might expect, not every city had data available from every source, so the more data points, the better. You can see the full list of data sets below.

1. Copenhagen. I feel bad for the rest of the competitive sustainable and smart cities around the globe because Copenhagen regularly wins top prize in rankings like this. The city may be most famous for its crazy high rates of cycling commuters (close to 40%!) but Copenhagen is more than people in suits on bikes. Their green credentials are world class. Copenhagen ranked number one in Europe on the Siemens Greenest City Index and number one in my Smart Environment ranking as well. Copenhagen has a bold target of becoming the first major capital city to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. The city generally scored well across all components of the Smart Cities Wheel, but also took home first place in the Smart People category due to its strong human capital ranking in the Citigroup/Economist Intelligence Unit Global City Hotspots report.

2. Stockholm. Another Scandinavian city at the top is probably not a coincidence. Stockholm also has strong green credentials (Smart Environment in the Smart Cities Wheel), ranking number two in Europe on the Siemens index and also aspiring to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Stockholm ranked second on my Smart Economy component. When the Brookings Institute conducted research through 2010 and 2011 on the 200 largest metropolitan economies around the globe, Stockholm was one of four cities from North America and Europe to make the top 40 strongest economies.

Amsterdam is the undisputed leader in Europe, and probably the globe, with respect to non-motorized transit use.

3. Amsterdam. There are always people unhappy with the outcomes of these rankings and last year I received the most criticism from residents of Amsterdam. Of course, last year’s ranking was global and this year I am breaking out the rankings, but it is clear that Amsterdam has risen in the rankings. While Copenhagen gets more attention for its enthusiasm for cycling, Amsterdam is the undisputed leader in Europe, and probably the globe, with respect to non-motorized transit use (PDF). Almost 70% of total mobility in Amsterdam is either walking or cycling–what the European Metropolitan Transportations Authority refers to as sustainable mobility. Amsterdam also scored in the top five in the Smart People, Smart Environment, and Smart Living categories of the Smart Cities Wheel.

4. Vienna. Last year, like many, I was surprised when Vienna ended up number one in the global smart city ranking. Vienna is not known for tooting its own horn, but it has quietly become a leading smart and sustainable European city. With my more robust ranking this year, the city slipped a bit, but it is still ranked number four in Europe. Vienna scored first or second in three of the six components of the Smart Cities Wheel: Smart Mobility, Smart Governance, and Smart Living. Out of 100 capital cities around the globe, Vienna’s e-government initiatives rated 12th, and third among the finalists in this ranking. Vienna also has embraced open data with 168 data sets available to the public. It is among a few cities in the top 10 to be actively participating in the development of the City Protocol.

In the Smart Living category I only used Mercer’s annual Quality of Life survey results. This is because Mercer’s ranking is very robust, high quality and comprehensive, using 39 different factors associated with crime, education, health, housing, and climate among others. Vienna scored first, not just in Europe but out of the 221 cities ranked across the globe.