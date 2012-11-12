How Can Urban Agriculture Go From Niche To Food System?

There are few upsides to the U.S. recession that left people across the country without jobs, and in some cases, homes. But if we had to pick one good thing that emerged from the economic mess, it would be the vacant land that is now being used to create a new urban agriculture revolution. In a new report , PolicyLink highlights the projects and policies around the country that are bringing urban agriculture to lower-income communities of color–and some of the big challenges that they’re dealing with.

When done well, urban agriculture initiatives can offer access to healthy food in areas that formerly had little, provide jobs and skills development, and provide a sense of community. Getting to the point where that’s possible isn’t easy, however. Among the hurdles that nascent urban agriculture projects have to overcome: water access, land use issues, inadequate business training, and insufficient income generation.

It’s a challenge in that there’s expertise and should be resources available but the doors are closed.

One big problem stems from the lack of help from the USDA’s Farm Bill, according to Judith Bell, the president of PolicyLink. The current bill provides all sorts of assistance to farmers and agricultural projects–but only those in rural areas. Even though a new bill will likely be passed by the end of the year, that aspect probably won’t change. “Challenges in business training and marketing could be helped by the USDA program,” says Bell. “It’s a challenge in that there’s expertise and should be resources available but the doors are closed.”

Another major challenge: Soil in urban areas is often contaminated. That’s an easy one to work around, though; many urban farmers simply use raised beds or hydroponic growing methods. “Most people tend to be cautious. They very much believe in providing quality food,” says Allison Hagey, one of the authors of the report.

Land issues can seemingly be easy to work around in blighted areas–after all, can’t farmers just take over vacant land for themselves? It isn’t quite that simple. Farms and gardens created on vacant land run the risk of being decimated if a developer decides they want to buy. And in one survey cited by PolicyLink, just 5.3% of gardens located in 38 cities were privately owned.

In Chicago, the city is tackling the issue with a land trust called NeighborSpace, which can buy properties to preserve as open land and reissue them to outside organizations, like community gardens. It’s a win-win for the city: Studies have shown that once a farm or garden is planted in a space, crime in the surrounding area goes down.

Water access, too, is not easy to come by. In Cleveland, the city is dealing with the issue by letting people use fire hydrants for agricultural purposes, at least until land rights issues can be resolved to the point where farmers are willing to invest in tapping the city’s water main.