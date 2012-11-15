These Skyscrapers Are Designed To Make You Happy If You Work In Them

For about a decade the words “sustainable” and “skyscraper” have been conjoined in American architecture. And we’ve actually been building them, not just talking about them.

But up until recently, most sustainable towers have focused on the incredible technology behind the building’s mechanical systems. Bells, whistles, sensors, motors: The quest for super efficiency has turned into competitive sport with lots of chest beating from those involved. The result has indeed been green, but it’s also produced buildings that can feel oddly inhuman.

Gensler

The problem with these more complex buildings is that they can disenfranchise people, leading to a passive relationship between people and their environment. At Gensler, the design firm where I work, we’re looking to achieve the opposite. We believe that buildings that engage people in their surroundings mean that people are more invested in–and happy with–their surroundings. We think the definition of what it means to be sustainable in the 21st century needs to be broadened to include a skyscraper’s (or any building’s) ability to sustain the human spirit as well as its performance goals.

Imagine energy efficient towers whose walls might slide open, allowing office workers to step outside, into the sky, for a breath of fresh air. Towers that have the life of a city pulsing through their long spines (not just elevator banks) giving the people who work there a building that feels alive. Towers where seasonal gardens grow vertically and where friends might meet by a kumquat tree on the 68th floor for a cup of coffee on a beautiful spring day.

Buildings such as Manitoba Hydro Place in Winnipeg, Canada, and the KfW Bank Headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, have led this next generation of sustainable towers. Gensler is continuing that research and evolution. We’re currently in the construction phase on two skyscrapers on opposite sides of the globe whose DNA is all about the interplay between how people inhabit them and how energy-efficient they can be.

Meet Shanghai Tower in China’s burgeoning financial capital.

Gensler

At 632 meters tall and 121 stories, this spiraling glass tower will be the second tallest building in the world when it’s topped out in 2015, and by design, the most intimate super-tall building there is.

Along with the tower’s high-performance systems (which include a double-skin façade, wind turbines, and a cogeneration system) is a desire to make the 20,000 people who will populate the building on any given workday feel as though they’re part of a community, a vertical city.