San Francisco Invents The Tech Chamber Of Commerce

For years, the relationship between San Francisco’s tech community and its city government–-or, for that matter, between the tech sector more broadly and public policy in Washington–-could be summarized in two words. “Pretty nonexistent,” says Alex Tourk, a consultant in the city. Tech startups did their own thing in spite of government; government generally kept out of the way. And tech entrepreneurs, for their part, seldom stepped into politics.

In San Francisco, this began to change last year. Angel investor Ron Conway rallied a group of execs behind tech-friendly mayoral candidate Ed Lee, who went on to win election (he had previously been the city’s interim mayor). Around this same time, tech companies everywhere were waking up to Washington’s sudden and ham-handed interest in tech policy, in the form of those now-infamous SOPA and PIPA bills.

Other organizations advocate. Sf.citi is really focused on innovating.

It had come time, in other words, for tech companies to get involved in government. And, as it happens, governments everywhere today really need their help. Recognizing this, Conway’s tech coalition opted after Lee’s election to form a permanent and new kind of organization. They envisioned it as a chamber of commerce for the tech community: the San Francisco Initiative for Technology and Innovation, or sf.citi.

The organization’s roster is formidable. Adobe is a member. As is Airbnb, Dropbox, Github, Google, Pinterest, Rackspace, Snapfish, StumbleUpon, TechCrunch, Twitter, Xerox, and Yelp. Today there are 374 tech companies and organizations collaborating on the dual mission to lobby the community’s interests while also lending out its expertise to solve some of the city’s oldest problems. The chamber of commerce analogy is the closest precedent–-and sf.citi is set up like one as a 501c(6)–-but that metaphor only goes so far.

“Other organizations advocate,” says Tourk, who works for Conway running the organization, “and sf.citi is really focused on innovating.”

For a city closely associated with technological savvy, San Francisco still suffers from numerous legacy municipal challenges over how transit data is gathered, how parking tickets are issued, and how police officers do their jobs. The San Francisco Police Department only entered the world of email, Tourk marvels, last year.

Sf.citi announced that it wanted to help solve some of these problems that the city government didn’t have the resources or technical knowledge to manage on its own. “There’s always a bunch of very grandiose ideas and strategies around the excitement of a new administration, and we recognized early on that we needed to pick a couple of things and do them really, really well as a way to establish legitimacy,” Tourk says. The whole city of San Francisco seemed to be waiting for such an offer. “We were inundated when we originally launched in January, you couldn’t even imagine–-every idea under the sun of how this app could help this service in San Francisco.”