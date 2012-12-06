Spying On Our Walking Habits With Kinects, To Create Smarter Spaces

Microsoft unveiled the Kinect two years ago as an add-on for the Xbox. The infrared motion-detecting sensor was designed to enhance video games, to turn you, as Xbox puts it, into your own controller. But immediately, of course, researchers at MIT started hacking the things.

A tool initially intended for your virtual dance moves on Michael Jackson: The Experience had obvious potential for scientists as well to study how people move through all kinds of scenarios and spaces. Researchers at MIT’s Senseable City Lab figured the simple gadget–available for about $80 at the scientific warehouse of Best Buy–could change how scientists study all kinds of crowd behaviors in our increasingly congested cities.

They bought some Kinects and mounted them on campus. Now their project–-Kinect Kinetics, they call it–-has demonstrated a new technique for tracking human behavior that could ultimately help us build smarter airports, train stations, public plazas, shopping malls and supermarkets. With 60% of the world’s population projected to cram into urban areas by 2030, this is no trivial invention.

“When you have this data, you can really use it to better design spaces for human interaction,” says Carlo Ratti, director of the Senseable City Lab. “This is the most exciting thing.”

The Senseable City researchers aren’t simply modeling virtual pedestrians (although there have been some impressive advances on that front, too). They’ve been using the Kinect to track actual people moving through real spaces. And that kind of information can help populate more accurate computer crowd models.





Until now, researchers have studied this kind of human movement in a remarkably low-tech way: by manually annotating, sometimes frame by frame, video footage of people moving through space. This sounds about like the worst job in all of science. “It is,” laughs Stefan Seer, one of the researchers on the project, “for students.”

Automatic video tracking can also now digitally extract trajectories of human movement from video footage. “But the state of the art is still in this phase where it will not work with large crowds, at high densities,” Seer says.