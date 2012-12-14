The Top 8 Collaborative Consumption Stories Of 2012

Collaborative consumption, the peer-to-peer economy, the micro-entrepreneurship economy , the sharing econom y: whatever you want to call it, this was the breakout year for digital platforms that let people share their personal assets, and in many cases carve out a decent side business from them.

Home-sharing service Airbnb is perhaps the best-known platform, but it’s hardly the only one that has found success. Peer to peer carsharing marketplaces like Relayrides and Getaround also grew in popularity over the past year; Relayrides is now available nationwide; Getaround is only available in select cities, but it recently launched a service that lets people rent their idle vehicles for months at a time.

Even for those with no home or car to rent, the sharing economy has ballooned to include almost anything you could want to loan: your driveway, cooking mastery, IKEA furniture-building expertise, waffle maker. But as with any new industry, some of the kinks have yet to be worked out. Trust is still an issue, especially when you’re taking a ride in someone’s car or sleeping in their home.

Check out our picks for Co.Exist‘s best collaborative consumption stories of the past year:

1. 3 Rules For Building A Collaborative Consumption Business

The cofounder of Zimride talks about the keys to building a business that hinges on experience instead of ownership.





2. The Rise of the Micro-Entrepreneurship Economy