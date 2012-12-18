The Top 15 Cities Stories Of 2012

advertisement

This year, we’ve seen some growing trends heat up: the rise of the smart city (however you want to define “smart”), an increasing number of “urban interventions” (elements of urban play inserted into the landscape), and debate over how we can ensure cities of the future will remain livable. Thanks to Hurricane Sandy–the mega-storm that took the entire Eastern Seaboard by surprise–we’ve also seen the dialogue about resilient cities grow. How can we protect populous cities from the effects of sea level rise? Will cities eventually have to abandon the most vulnerable areas and move residents inland? We’ll find out soon enough. 1: The Top 10 Smartest Cities In North America Which cities are pushing the envelope of technology, sustainability, and better living conditions?

2: What’s Really Happening In Blacked-Out Manhattan During Hurricane Sandy, the lights went out for a quarter of a million people in Lower Manhattan, and things were getting dangerous. But cell phones and social media enabled an entirely self-organized recovery effort that showed up where FEMA, the Red Cross, and the city did not.

advertisement

3: Will Cities Of The Future Be Filled With Vertical Slums? After a skyscraper in Caracas was abandoned, it quickly became home to 750 families. As cities develop, will slums build up instead of out?

4: Gorgeous Photographs Show Contrasting Views Of Detroit’s Present–And Future Two photo projects–by photographers Andrew Moore and Camilo José Vergara–show the urban ruin of the Detroit we all imagine, but also the spirit of reinvention of the people who actually live there. 5: The Top 10 Smartest European Cities Which city in Europe is working the hardest to be the most advanced urban landscape?

advertisement

6: In China, New Sustainable Cities Are Rising From Nothing China is planning a building explosion of dense, sustainable suburbs, connected to its megacities by public transit. Can these “prototype cities” alter the course of the country’s unsustainable development?

7: The New SimCity Will Turn You Into An Urban Planning Nut The newest version of the classic city building game is introducing complex models about things like energy, health care, and transportation. But you can still destroy your city with an asteroid. 8: Prototyping The Urban Environment With Garden Urinals And Staircase Slides The city as it exists doesn’t have to be the city we live in. These crazy projects could reinvent the urban landscape–and make it a little more fun.

advertisement

9: Occupy Avondale: Turning a Down-And-Out Alabama Neighborhood Into A Thriving Destination What does it take to transform a neighborhood? Replace crime with local business. That’s what REV Birmingham and the Avondale Brewing company did in Birmingham, Alabama, and it’s working beautifully. 10: Can Architects Create A New Neighborhood Of Skyscrapers In New York? Hudson Yards, a series of buildings to be built over the rail yards on Manhattan’s West Side, will add a new neighborhood with the population of downtown Detroit to the Big Apple. How do you create a city within a city?

11: A Prefab Vertical Gym For Urban Slums Gyms provide activities that keep kids off the street. But in the sprawling slums of the developing world, where do you find the space to put one? This new architectural marvel stacks all the amenities you could want.

advertisement

12: Low-Income Housing That Anyone Would Love To Live In Housing for the poor doesn’t need to be horrible. The Richardson apartments in San Francisco are offering up high-class digs in the hopes of helping to lift its residents out of poverty. 13: How Can New York Prepare For The Next Hurricane Sandy? Plans call for constructing movable barriers in the ocean to stop the storm surge, but Bloomberg is skeptical. When the next storm comes, will the city be ready? 14: 5 Outside-The-Box Ideas To Change U.S. Cities For The Better The Mayor’s Challenge is a contest run by Bloomberg Philanthropies to find the best ideas bubbling out of our cities–from data mining to turning foreclosed houses into urban farms.