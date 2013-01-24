China’s Dangerous Smog Levels, Now In Cartoon Form

China’s smog issues have been in the news a lot lately, and for good reason: Beijing’s smog levels in particular reached a level deemed hazardous earlier this month.





In Shanghai, a new animated mascot tries to make the whole smog thing a little more palatable. When the air is clear, she’s green and smiley. When air pollution is at its worst, she cries. Guess what she’s doing right now?





As Shanghaiist points out, you have to wonder how the mascot would have reacted to Beijing’s smog levels last week, which exceeded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) level listed on the chart above.AS