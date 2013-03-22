Your Neighborhood Is Why You’re Fat

Academic literature defines an “obesogenic environment” as “promoting gaining weight and one that is not conducive to weight loss.” But there’s a simpler way of putting it: It is a neighborhood that makes you fat.

The developed world is full of them: suburbs where the only option is driving, and where stores and recreation are too far away for walking or cycling. No wonder we have an obesity crisis, with a third of adults, and 17% of children, classified as unhealthily overweight. It’s not all about what we eat.

Local infrastructure can support health-enhancing behaviors.

The good news, though, is that the opposite is also true. If people have options to shop and exercise locally, they will take them, and health can improve. A recent study from Western Australia, which surveyed 1,400 people before and after relocating to new developments, found that nearby stores increased walking by an average of 5 to 6 minutes per week, and that access to a park or beach increased physical activity by 21 minutes a week.

“The study demonstrates the potential of local infrastructure to support health-enhancing behaviors,” says Billie Giles-Corti, professor at the University of Melbourne.

Another study published last year reached a similar conclusion. Researchers looked at neighborhoods in San Diego and Seattle, assigning scores based on walkability, parks, and access to fresh fruit and vegetables within half a mile (access to junk food counted negatively). Children aged 6 to 11 were 59% less likely to be obese if they came from a high-scoring area (the study accounted for other factors, such as family income).

Finally, a recent study from the San Francisco Bay Area found that increasing commuting by walking or cycling from 4 to 22 minutes per person could cut their incidences of cardiovascular disease and diabetes by 14%. “Increased physical activity associated with active transport could generate a large net improvement in population health,” the researchers say.

The three studies show the same thing: There’s a strong relationship between neighborhood planning and health. Think about that the next time you’re not walking to the store.