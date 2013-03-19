5 Million-Dollar-Winning Projects To Improve Our Cities

With Washington gridlocked, cities are the place to look for innovation in government. And, if it’s innovation in cities you’re looking for, then the Mayors Challenge –a competition organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies–is a pretty good showcase for it.

Launched last year, the contest attracted 305 ideas from cities across the country. In November, we wrote about 20 finalists. Now, the field has been whittled down to five winners, including one main winner (Providence). It receives $5 million to carry out its initiative, while the other four get $1 million each.

A study conducted in 1995 found that children living on welfare hear a third less words per hour than more fortunate kids. By the age of four, they will have heard a total of 32 million fewer words than their peers. The difference is known as the “word gap,” and it’s seen as a significant reason why kids from poorer backgrounds start life at an educational disadvantage. Providence’s program addresses the problem by recording what kids hear on a daily basis (using devices hidden in their clothing), and then offers specialized coaching based on what they missed.

Chicago’s “open-source predictive analytics platform” will offer real-time pattern detection gleaned from multiple types of data, including 911 and 311 calls, weather forecasts, and the location and speed of trains. Some of the system has already been built, allowing officials to start connecting dots. They found, for example, that when lights fail in the city, garbage cans are more likely to disappear.

Rather than relying on residents to separate their recyclable trash, officials in Houston want to send the whole lot to a plant for sorting into organic, valuable, and genuine-garbage streams. To do this they’ll create a “one bin for all” (we wrote about the plan here). The plan could raise recycling rates from 14% currently to 75% (the average in U.S. cities is 35%). “I believe that technology can do a better job separating trash from recyclables, and am working on creating a public-private partnership to construct and operate a high-tech recycling and sorting facility,” says Houston Mayor Annise Parker, in the city’s submission. “The technologies (shredders, sensors, density separators, and optical scanners) have been used previously in the waste, mining, or refining industries, but will be combined in a new process which will yield a much higher diversion rate.”

Philadelphia’s plan is to reform the way the government delivers services, by opening up its procurement process to entrepreneurs and social innovators. Working with a social enterprise accelerator called GoodCompany Group and the Wharton Social Impact Initiative, the hope is to create partnerships “to develop more effective solutions to some of our most intractable challenges.” Philadelphia says it will set aside two to three issues a year to be part of the new approach.

Santa Monica’s idea is an alternative measure of urban success: an index that tracks not only economic vitality, but also health, education, and social connection. The city plans to chip in $750,000 of its own, and for the research to take two years. “We know that well-being can be measured, and what is measured can be managed,” says the submission. “We will team up with top economists, behavioral scientists, and psychologists working in the field of well-being theory to develop the Local Wellbeing Index–the ruler that’s been missing from the toolbox of good governance for far too long.”