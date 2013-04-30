Preventing Earthquake Deaths With Smartphones

We’re all being tracked: If you carry a cell phone, the police can retrace your steps without so much as a subpoena. It’s a side-effect of mobile phones that had the New York Times suggesting we change the name from “cell phone” to “tracker.” But what happens when you upgrade tracking for the iPhone age?

After all, today’s smartphones don’t just track location; they track ambient light (to keep your screen readable), they track tilt and acceleration (to respond when you move the phone). The new Samsung S4 not only has a much-hyped ability to sense where your eyes are looking, it has sensors to measure temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure.

In other words, today’s cell phone isn’t just a “tracker”–it’s basically a mobile weather station.

That wealth of data may not interest your local police department (yet), but it’s a boon for researchers. Take a look, for instance, at finalists of Vodafone’s Wireless Innovation Project.

There’s RetiCue, letting diabetics screen themselves; MoboSens, a mobile phone water quality sensor; and Crowdshake, an earthquake early warning system for developing countries.

Crowdshake is a project of the Community Seismic Network, who have been distributing stand-alone, wallet-sized seismometers to volunteers all around Pasadena, to get a fine-grained look at how earthquakes travel:

For the last three years, they’ve been using smartphones’ accelerometers and barometers to take that same approach to the Android app store.