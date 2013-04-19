Only You Can Save This City’s Pedestrians

It’s dog eat dog out there. You have to have your wits about you to survive. One look at your cell phone, and splat! You’re dead meat. That drunk guy in the Camaro just took your legs out.

Seriously: 4,280 pedestrians died on American roads in 2010, and 70,000 people were injured, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. And being overweight won’t help much (though it might a little).

The video is from the Swiss Pedestrian Association, to promote its iPhone game “Meet the Street” (download for free here). It says:

Pedestrians don’t wear protective body armor. Every day, people are hit, injured or even killed in traffic accidents at crosswalks. “Meet the Street” teaches traffic safety beyond rules by sharing valuable experience in an entertaining way.

You control a variety of vehicles, and have to bring 20 pedestrians through some chaotic intersections (it’s just like Brooklyn!). Good luck out there.BS