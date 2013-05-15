Adding Trees To Photos Gives A Glimpse Of A World With More Trees

If you like trees–and who doesn’t–you might like the idea of the city you live in having more foliage than it actually does. It’s inspiring to wonder what the world might look like with a bit more green-mindedness.

Here’s one answer: a photo app that super-imposes trees in the most un-tree-friendly of locations. The middle of the expressway? No problem. The side of your street. Likewise.

Snaps is normally aimed at brands, celebrities, and characters. If you’ve always wanted to have your picture taken with Barack Obama, there he is, standing with you in Times Square!





The same agency has developed an app that imagines something a bit more wonderful than Kim Kardashian. The “Visualize Going Green Campaign” enabled people to plant trees “anywhere.”

So, if you’re pointing your camera phone at the Sears Tower, and you’re wondering why it’s lacking greenery, fear not. It’s there in make-believe. “The campaign engages people to think about a greener, healthier planet and then share their visions with their social networks to instigate change,” the company says.

Not a bad dream.BS