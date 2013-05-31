Breathtaking Pictures Of Hong Kong’s Urban Canyons

The built environment of Hong Kong, a true megalopolis, never ceases to provide inspiration and creative fodder to photographers. We recently covered Architecture of Density , the photo project by Michael Wolf showing the mesmerizing patterns created by Hong Kong’s concrete apartment blocks.

The latest book project to cross our paths is Vertical Horizon, a collection of photographs of Hong Kong’s skyscrapers by French photographer and graphic artist Romain Jacquet-Lagrèze. The buildings that appear in the book’s pages include gleaming office towers as well as shabbier residential units, but what unites the images is the photographer’s perspective, staring up at the man-made structures from the ground, with glimpses of the sky in the background.





In Jacquet-Lagrèze’s words, “Vertical Horizon is a reminder on how we are nothing more than a bee in the big beehive, chipping in our bit into the greater realm of society. The angles in which I make the shots emphasize the large scale of the structures around us in contrast to our own little being. Being conscious of our humble condition, to me, is the first step to move to our full potential and reach for our vertical horizon.”

Hong Kong is home to two of the world’s top 20 tallest buildings. Jacquet-Lagrèze adds that the project’s name serves as “an obvious reminder of our competitive Hong Kong skyline where each building is trying to be the tallest, the boldest, the most beautiful, the youngest, the oldest or the most famous.”





Unlike other cities, life in Hong Kong is truly vertical, “where elevators leading us to restaurants, shops, home or our working place should deserve their own street names.” Vertical Horizon is an attempt to capture that sense of man reaching for the sky.ZS