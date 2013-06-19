This Is What Happens When You Give A Creative Community An Empty 14,000-Square-Foot Building

Walk into the mural-covered 14,000-square-foot space in San Francisco’s Central Market district and you’ll see a flurry of seemingly organized activity: people manning desks in the front, a day-by-day schedule scribbled in chalk on the wall, someone sweeping the floor, a family examining the makings of a slide (soon to be set up, but no one yet knows where) a cake being cut in the kitchen, and people tending to the large garden out back. This isn’t some quirky new startup: it’s Freespace , a monthlong experiment in civic hacking.

Mike Zuckerman, the director of sustainability for the Zen Compound, secured a $1 monthlong lease for June in the warehouse-like space, with a little help from ReAllocate and the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development. He didn’t have a specific agenda for the space, which was inspired by the National Day of Civic Hacking (June 1 and 2)–an event that asks participants to use technology to solve pressing civic issues.





“We put a weekend hackathon into a 30-day window,” he says. “It’s up to people going inside to decide what happens.” Instead, Zuckerman let news of Freespace spread by word of mouth, giving participants the opportunity to figure out what exactly it would look like. The first night it was open, hundreds of people came through.

Everything in the space is donated or foraged: the couches, the desks, the refrigerator, everything inside the refrigerator (much of that has been donated by the Facebook Causes office), the aforementioned slide, the art, the gardening supplies, and even the giant 12th-century Buddha sitting on the second floor, donated by Christian Armstrong, the founder of the Buddha Preservation Foundation.

The experiment has piqued the interest of people in the business world, including members of Deloitte’s Center for the Edge and Orange Telecom’s labs in San Francisco. It’s a way, Zuckerman says, to explain the Burning Man spirit of innovation to people who have never experienced it in person. And in fact, many of the main Freespace organizers come from the Burning Man community.

“[The business world] sees grassroots innovation and what it can look like. It’s much easier to have a conversation with them about emerging trends in society and technology if it’s an experiential thing,” says Zuckerman. “This type of thing that is emergent and free and has massively distributed creativity only because there’s a container and a context is such an interesting message for corporate America.”

Leah Hunter, the AVP of Insights and Innovation at innovation and design firm Idea Couture, adds that she’s been pointing Freespace out to her Fortune 500 clients “to get them excited about the idea of experience design in a space as a social experiment.”