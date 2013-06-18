Did The Tear Gas In Turkey Cause An Animal Massacre?

Amid wailing ambulances, exploding stun grenades, burning barricades and thick clouds of tear gas hanging over the center of Istanbul Saturday night following the police storming Gezi park , a young man with a gas mask in one hand and a skateboard in the other struck up a conversation with me.

He was not part of the protests, he said as we took refuge from the police onslaught in a small public park in Nisantasi at the perimeter of the action. And neither was he a high-adrenaline skateboarding enthusiast. He was there to protect the cats.





Istanbul is a city of considerable diversity, a variety that includes animals, and they too have suffered in the police crackdown on protestors seeking to protect the iconic Gezi park from being turned into a mall.

One veterinary doctor cited on social media estimated last week that at least 1,000 birds, 60 cats, and eight dogs had been killed to date by the excessive use of tear gas near Taksim alone, which is adjacent to Gezi park.

HAYTAP, the local animal rights organization, to which the activist with the skateboard belongs, put the animal death toll for all of Istanbul at much higher.

Though a final count is not yet available, Sebnem Aslan, a senior HAYTAP activist who coordinates animal rescue teams of volunteers estimated in an emailed response that “hundreds of cats, thousands of different kinds of birds and nearly a hundred dogs have been killed.”

Untold numbers have been injured or driven out of their habitats, many blinded by the toxic substances released indiscriminately by the Turkish police.