Take A Trip Through The World’s Tallest Building Without Getting Out Of Your Chair

With i ts ultra-modern aesthetic of a city rising up from sandy nothingness , Dubai is most likely worth a visit at some point. But thanks to Google Street View you no longer have to endure hundred-degree heat to experience the world’s largest building.

Google now lets you walk through the 828-meter skyscraper Burj Khalifa, as part of its catalog of mapped interiors on Street View. The first ever skyscraper to be included, the tower was documented during a three-day photographic sprint that relied on Street View’s Trekker and Trolley, a camera-equipped backpack and push-cart, respectively.





According to Google’s blog, the newest Street View entry lets users “visit the highest occupied floor in the world on the 163rd floor, experience being in the fastest-moving elevators in the world (at 22 mph) and check out the highest swimming pool in the world on the 76th floor.”

Do it quickly though. Google may only be able to claim an interior map of the world’s tallest building for a short while. China’s currently throwing together a skyscraper from prefab units in Changsha that will reach 10 meters higher than the Burj–and could be ready as early as next year.ZS