Sending Lazy Dog Owners A Message: Poop In A Box

How do you stop dog-owners from leaving poop where anyone can step in it? There are signs and fines, but then there are also always people who ignore what you tell them.

To take on the issue more aggressively, the town of Brunete, located outside Madrid, Spain, has come up with an inventive campaign. Working with the McCann agency, it first sent out a remote-controlled plastic turd that nipped at offenders’ ankles and then delivered a nice note (see video).

Then, even more ingeniously, Brunete/McCann picked up the dog poop, packaged it in a nice box, and sent it back to its owners, care package-style (again with a note).

McCann employed 20 spotters, who casually went up to owners and asked their dog’s name and breed. With that, they could identify the pet in a central database and get an address. At the owners’ homes, the spotters said they were from the “Lost & Found Department” and handed over a nondescript white box with a plastic bag inside.

Brunete says its Cacas Express scheme has sent poop back to 147 owners and cut rogue dog pooping by 70% (though not all of that is attributable to the deliveries or the remote-controlled turd).

Unfortunately, the video doesn’t show the owners’ faces as they open the box–but one can only imagine.BS