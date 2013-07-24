Watch Your City Turn Into A Kaleidoscope

This is city porn, plain and simple. Time-lapse photographer (and astrophotographer) Michael Shainblum took four-and-a-half months to assemble this kaleidoscopic gem from footage across Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. He stood on rooftops, balconies, parking garages, and bridges to capture the shots, and once even on a helicopter pad. Warding off curious tourists and intrusive, sharp-turning cars, this Vimeo video set to Bassnectar is the result.





“What people don’t realize is that for cityscape time lapses you’re sitting there for two hours. Other than that, those intervals at night, they’re pretty quick. Each shot takes 10-15 minutes to complete,” Shainblum says. “I’ll set up anywhere. I’ve shot from a sewer. It’s kind of radical, all the different places,” he added.

Shamblain took to timelapse photography around four years ago, but also spends much of his time photographing the Milky Way.SB