This Futuristic Pool Cleans New York’s Polluted Water, Then You Swim In It

As you approach the edge of the trendy, industrial Brooklyn neighborhood of East Williamsburg, you can smell what divides it from Queens: sewage. That plus oil and other industrial contaminants make the three and a half miles of the Newtown Creek one of the most polluted watersheds in New York.

But architect Rahul Shah has a solution: Build a swimming pool.





The Exorcise Pool–proposed as Shah’s master’s thesis at Parsons The New School For Design–wouldn’t use water directly from the Newtown Creek, but its water supply would be the same, and its purpose is both to mitigate and reveal the woeful state of local water pollution.

“It makes people feel uneasy knowing what the condition of the water you might be consuming once was,” Shah says. “I want to instigate that.”

Right now, storm water combines with sewage in a pipe-overloading combination that sends over a billion gallons of wastewater into the creek each year. Shah’s project would divert an estimated 76,000 cubic feet per year of that run-off into “bioswales”: ravines full of cattails, bulrush, and algae that would both absorb and carry water downhill. “They’re a series of plantings that can absorb toxins and, kind of the nasties of the water,” says Shah.





These bioswales would replace sidewalks on eight blocks of East Williamsburg, covered by grates where there are garages or doors to warehouse apartments. “Fortunately, there’s not a lot of pedestrians walking through there,” says Shah.

Water not absorbed by the plants would be carried to a series of water treatment technologies, using everything from algae to UV light to a bed full of reeds that will help trap solids. “I really wanted it to be kind of a showcase of different methods of water treatment,” says Shah. But he didn’t want to refine water to the point of drinkability. “It would be like pond-quality water,” he says.